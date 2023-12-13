CHP: 21-year-old arrested following DUI crash on SR-14 

A 21-year-old Lancaster resident was arrested on suspicion of DUI of alcohol causing injury on Monday night, and held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP Newhall, on Monday at approximately 8:30 p.m. the suspect was involved in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 14, south of Sand Canyon Road. The suspect’s vehicle was a Cheverolet SUV and had crashed into the rear of a Lexus sedan.

The driver of the Lexus sedan sustained minor injuries.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of DUI of alcohol causing injury and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

At the time of this publication, he remains in custody and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.