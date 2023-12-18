CHP investigates, clears driver in single-car crash  

California Highway Patrol officers said Monday no arrest was made Sunday night after their DUI investigation into a single-car crash outside a Stevenson Ranch hotel.

CHP officers from the Newhall-area station received a call about the crash involving a black Tesla in the parking lot of the Comfort Suites at 25380 The Old Road around 9:12 p.m., according to CHP spokesman Josh Greengard.

No one was injured as a result of the crash, he added. After administering a field sobriety test, officers determined the driver was not under the influence.