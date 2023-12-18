CHP investigates, clears driver in single-car crash  

California Highway Patrol officers investigate a report of a crash outside Comfort Suites in Stevenson Ranch on Dec. 17, 2023. Oscar Sol For The Signal
California Highway Patrol officers said Monday no arrest was made Sunday night after their DUI investigation into a single-car crash outside a Stevenson Ranch hotel. 

CHP officers from the Newhall-area station received a call about the crash involving a black Tesla in the parking lot of the Comfort Suites at 25380 The Old Road around 9:12 p.m., according to CHP spokesman Josh Greengard. 

No one was injured as a result of the crash, he added. After administering a field sobriety test, officers determined the driver was not under the influence. 

