CHP to hold maximum enforcement period over New Year’s weekend 

The California Highway Patrol will be enforcing a maximum enforcement period during the holiday weekend, according to a CHP news release and CHP Newhall-area office officials.

Beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, the CHP will implement a statewide maximum enforcement period which will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, the release stated.

The CHP conducted a similar enforcement effort during the recent Christmas holiday period, which saw 20 people killed in crashes within CHP jurisdiction across the state from 6:01 p.m. on Dec. 22 through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 25. Additionally, CHP officers made more than 900 arrests for driving under the influence – an average of one every five minutes.

“Our personnel work through the holidays to help ensure people arrive safely at their destinations,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee in the release. “The goal is to maintain a safe environment on California’s roads, which is achievable when all motorists make responsible decisions behind the wheel.”

In addition to assisting drivers and looking for traffic violations, such as failure to wear a seat belt, speeding, and distracted driving, CHP officers will be paying close attention to people suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. During the last New Year’s Day MEP, CHP officers made 570 DUI arrests statewide.

In the release, the CHP recommends having a plan, including designating a sober driver or using ride-share services, avoiding distractions while driving and wearing a seatbelt. Anyone who sees or suspects an impaired driver is asked to call 911 immediately and be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, the license plate number, location and direction of travel.