City, Burrtec offer tree recycling options

News release

Burrtec Waste Industries has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish four convenient locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season. The locations offer residents an additional way to safely and quickly dispose of holiday trees, in addition to utilizing curbside pickup services.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 26, and lasting through Sunday, Jan. 14, Santa Clarita residents can drop off their trees at any of the following locations:

• Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

• Newhall Community Center – 22421 Market St.

• Canyon Country Community Center – 18410 Sierra Highway.

• Valencia Town Center – corner of Citrus Street and Valencia Blvd.

Small trees, wreaths and garlands may also be dropped off at the above locations or placed inside curbside green organics carts for pickup on scheduled service days. Before disposing of any of these items, you are asked to remove all ornaments, lights and tree stands. Flocked, painted, fireproofed and artificial trees will be accepted, but will not be recycled.

Additionally, single-family residences can place holiday trees at the curb on their regular collection day starting Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Saturday, Jan. 13, and multi-family property residents can place their trees adjacent to bins within their complex.

As in previous years, for trees over 6 feet, it is asked that they be cut them in half and placed curbside, outside of the green organics cart. The trees will be picked up but service may be delayed based on available staffing.

Recycled trees are kept out of landfills and benefit the environment by being repurposed into soil, compost or mulch, the city said in a news release.

For questions regarding the Holiday Tree Recycling Program, contact Burrtec at 661-222-2249 or email the city of Santa Clarita at [email protected].