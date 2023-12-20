COC board names officers for 2024

News release

The Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2024 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Edel Alonso was selected by her fellow trustees to serve as president of the board for 2024.

“I am thankful to have been selected to serve as board president for the year 2024,” Alonso, who joined the board in 2016, said in a COC news release. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to continue protecting the best interests of COC students and the Santa Clarita Valley community.”

The board also voted to appoint Chuck Lyon, who has been a board member since 2022, to the position of vice president.

Jerry Danielsen, who was elected to the board in 2023, was selected to serve as clerk.

Chancellor Dianne G. Van Hook will serve as secretary-parliamentarian.