COC’s Uniquely Abled Academy receives award for 100% job placement

News release

The College of the Canyons Workforce and Economic Advancement division was distinguished as one of the top-performing training providers by the South Bay Workforce Investment Board for its 100% job placement of Uniquely Abled Academy graduates.

The division received the award on Nov. 9 at the Torrance Marriott Redondo Beach Hotel at the SBWIB’s 28th annual awards ceremony.

“We are so honored to have been recognized for the 100% job placement of our Uniquely Abled graduates,” John Milburn, interim vice president of workforce and economic development at the college, said in a news release. “The UAA continues to change the lives of its graduates by offering them competitive employment in a growing industry.”

Launched in spring 2018, the UAA program provides advanced training and support for highly functional autistic individuals to work as computer numeric controlled machinists.

To date, the program has trained 40 students, all of whom found employment after earning a UAA certificate.

The UAA, which provides training at the college’s Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, as well as B&B Manufacturing, is set to relocate to the college’s Advanced Technology Center in spring 2024.

The ATC, located at 26306 Diamond Place, is a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing and CNC production lab that prepares students for high-skill jobs in advanced manufacturing, welding and construction technologies.

The COC Foundation will establish a fund and endowment to meet the ATC’s current and future needs.

The UAA CNC machining course at COC is a 12-week program that provides 420 hours of training and instruction to participating individuals, which includes soft skills, open laboratory, job readiness, and 21st century skills training. After completing the not-for-credit course, graduates are qualified for entry-level positions as CNC operators, machinist apprentices and machine trainees.

In collaboration with the UAA, local businesses such as Classic Wire Cut, Lusk Quality, TA Aerospace, Woodward and DG Engineering Corp., provide employment to UAA graduates after earning certification.

More information is available at canyonsworkforce.org/uaa.