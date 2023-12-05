Deputies: 26-year-old found asleep next to gun 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 26-year-old Los Angeles resident was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in response to a call for service on Thursday at 2:30 a.m. 

The call reported a man sleeping in his vehicle with a firearm next to him.  

Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle and detained him.  

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm on their person in a public place and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The suspect remains in custody at the time of this publication.  

