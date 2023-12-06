Deputies: Newhall resident arrested after fight 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 27-year-old Newhall resident was arrested last week on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury in connection with a fight, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a call regarding a battery call on the 26400 block of Rockwell Canyon Road. 

The call reported that one Hispanic man had a physical altercation with another adult.  

“During the investigation, deputies learned the suspect had physically assaulted the victim and was intoxicated,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.  

The suspect was treated at a local hospital for his injuries. The victim did not sustain any injury.  

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

