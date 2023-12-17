Deputies still investigating vehicle theft  

Deputies are investigating a vehicle theft that occurred on Sandy Drive in Canyon Country at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The vehicle stolen was a white Nissan Pathfinder and the suspect is believed to be a Black heavyset male, according to radio control dispatch.

“Our deputies just got there,” said Lt. Richard O’Neal, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “They just started investigating.”

No arrests have been made.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.