Deputies: Woman assaulted at Newhall Metrolink Station 

A woman was assaulted at the Newhall Metrolink Station by a man Wednesday afternoon, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

Deputies responded to a call at the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue at 4:16 p.m. regarding a woman screaming. 

“During the investigation, deputies learned a male adult physically assaulted the female adult. The female did not sustain injury but complained of pain,” Borbon wrote in an email.  

The suspect was arrested. He remains in custody as of the publication of this story. 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

