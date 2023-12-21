Deputies: Woman assaulted at Newhall Metrolink Station 

A woman was assaulted at the Newhall Metrolink Station by a man Wednesday afternoon, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to a call at the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue at 4:16 p.m. regarding a woman screaming.

“During the investigation, deputies learned a male adult physically assaulted the female adult. The female did not sustain injury but complained of pain,” Borbon wrote in an email.

The suspect was arrested. He remains in custody as of the publication of this story.