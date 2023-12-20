Extra credit assignment raises money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

By Selvin Ramirez

For The Signal

Hart High School junior Allison Specht and her classmates raised $600 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital while fulfilling an extra credit assignment for an honors human anatomy class.

Their fundraising method? A home run derby.

Specht led a group of six classmates to organize the “Swinging for a Cure” home run derby at the William S. Hart Baseball & Softball complex on Dec. 8.

Participants in competed in different age divisions and the Agape Village Day Program printed T-shirts for the event.

Hayden Newton, 9, won the 13 and under division, and Matt Carta, 15, won the 14 and up division. Both winners decided to donate their winnings back to the fundraiser.