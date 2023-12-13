Faith Community Church to host 18th Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’ neighborhood Christmas celebration

News release

In what has become a Newhall Christmas tradition, Faith Community Church looks forward to welcoming hundreds of neighbors to the church campus for this year’s “Festividad for Christ” event.

“This is our 18th year of hosting Festividad, and we so enjoy celebrating Christmas with our local community,” Senior Pastor Steve Jackson said in a news release. “We’re looking forward to another fun afternoon marked by generous gift-giving and great conversations, and we invite anyone in the neighborhood to join us.”

“Festividad” provides guests with a complimentary lunch, free gifts for children up to age 13, and a gift from the church to the whole family. Gently used clothing also will be given away to those in need. A petting zoo with goats, sheep, a pig, alpaca, and other animals will offer children a chance to interact with animals.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the church campus on Meadowridge Drive, just south of Newhall Avenue.

“Festividad” is organized and hosted by the church’s members, with more than 100 families purchasing gifts, donating clothing, and staffing and organizing the event.

For more information, call the church at 661-259-1741.