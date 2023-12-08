Gambero appointed as new Arroyo Seco Junior High principal 

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board unanimously approved the appointment of Lori Gambero as the new principal at Arroyo Seco Junior High School at Wednesday’s regular board meeting.

Gambero will be taking over for current Principal Andy Keyne, who is set to retire.

“I just want to thank you all, Superintendent (Mike) Kuhlman, President (Bob) Jensen and the governing board, for this amazing — I’m humbled and honored — for this opportunity,” Gambero said.

Gambero is currently an assistant principal at Castaic High School, a position she has held since July 2022, according to a news release from the district. The release added that Gambero previously served as a principal and an administrator in the Los Angeles Unified School District, as an administrator in the Fresno Unified School District and as a teacher in the Central Unified School District.

While serving as the principal at Ramon C. Cortines Visual/Performing Arts High School, part of the LAUSD, Gambero led the school to attain the California Exemplary Arts Program award.

“She also led her staff in the increase of math and English proficiency levels, college and career readiness rates, (Career Technical Education) participation and pathways and English Language redesignation rates,” the release stated.

The release went on to say that Gambero obtained her undergraduate degree in English from California State University, Fresno, and her master’s degree in counseling from National University.

“We know you’re going to do a great job at Arroyo Seco,” said Jensen, president of the governing board. “We’re very happy to have you there for that community and for our entire district. So, keep up the enthusiasm and the great work. We look forward to working with you. Congratulations.”

Gambero’s first day at Arroyo Seco is set to be Jan. 3, according to the release.

“We’re pleased to introduce Ms. Lori Gambero as the new principal of Arroyo Seco Junior High School,” Kuhlman said in the release. “With her proven administrative expertise and her genuine ability to connect with students, staff, and parents, I’m confident Ms. Gambero will be a great fit with the team at Arroyo Seco.”