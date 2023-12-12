Garcia cosponsors bill to charge fentanyl dealers with murder

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, has cosponsored H.R. 6671, Alexandra’s Law, which would significantly increase penalties for drug dealers of lethal fentanyl.

This legislation would require convicted fentanyl dealers to sign a sworn statement acknowledging that fentanyl is fatal and they could face murder charges if they deal again and it results in a death. The bill would also make that sworn statement admissible as evidence in both state and federal court.

“Last year, there were over 80 fentanyl-related deaths in the Santa Clarita, Lancaster, and Palmdale areas – the most in all of L.A. County,” Garcia said in a news release. “And every year, the flow of fentanyl through our southern border kills more than 100,000 Americans nationwide. This national suffering must be put to an end, and I’m committed to doing everything in my power to fight this epidemic. That fight starts with giving our law enforcement and prosecutors the necessary tools to hold fentanyl dealers accountable, and that’s precisely what this legislation works to do. We have a long road ahead, but I’m proud to play a part in this crucial step in the right direction.”

Alexandra’s Law is named for Alexandra Capelouto of Temecula, who died in 2019 at the age of 20 from fentanyl poisoning.

This legislation was introduced by Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Fallbrook, and co-sponsored by Reps. Ken Calvert, R-Corona, Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, Jay Obernolte, R-Hesperia, and Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale.