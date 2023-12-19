Krispy Kreme coming to Stevenson Ranch 

Homer Simpson is famous for saying, “Mmmmmmm, doughnuts,” in “The Simpsons.”

Residents of the Santa Clarita Valley may be saying exactly that after a planned Krispy Kreme location opens up in Stevenson Ranch. The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning told The Signal on Monday that the famous doughnut shop chain has had a site plan approved for the 25400 block of The Old Road.

Krispy Kreme’s corporate headquarters did not immediately respond on Monday when asked via email when the location is scheduled to open.

The location, just north of Pico Canyon Road, puts it in the same shopping center as Walmart and Camping World.

According to Samuel Dea, a supervising planner with the county Public Works Department, there are no issues with zoning or land-use-related issues.

The next step would have the applicant filing for a construction permit once the review process for the plan has been completed with Public Works’ Building and Safety Division, as well as other county departments, according to Dea.