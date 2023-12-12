NHL’s ‘United by Hockey’ mobile museum checking into the Cube

News release

The National Hockey League’s “United by Hockey” Mobile Museum is scheduled to visit The Cube from 3 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The mobile museum is a free fan experience that celebrates hockey’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders across the nation. “As close collaborators with the Los Angeles Kings, this museum is perfect for any of our ice athletes or community members who want to learn more about the NHL through an immersive experience,” said a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

“As part of the Hockey is For Everyone initiative, the museum demonstrates the ongoing commitment from the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association to raise awareness and provide information about diverse individuals in hockey,” the release said.

The mobile museum features a virtual reality aspect, allowing fans to sit in the sled of Team USA Paralympic gold medalist Malik Jones and experience his journey through the world of sled hockey.

There will also be an adaptive hockey display, celebrating and exploring the disciplines of blind hockey, deaf/hard of hearing hockey, special hockey and standing/amputee hockey. Additionally, visitors can listen to interviews, read different sports figure profiles and immerse themselves into the world of hockey.

For any questions regarding the NHL United by Hockey Mobile Museum, contact Matt Dugan at [email protected] or call 661-257-2823.