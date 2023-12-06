No injuries reported in Saugus house fire 

L.A. County firefighters put out a garage fire in minutes Tuesday, with fire officials reporting the home in the 22000 block of Rodeffer Place, south of Copper Hill Drive and west of Haskell Canyon Road, did not sustain serious damage.

Supervisor Ed Pickett of the L.A. County Fire Department said officials received the call at 5:13 p.m. and reported “knockdown” by 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and the initial report indicated fire was kept to the garage, Pickett said.

Firefighters remained near the garage as of about 5:50 p.m., according to radio scanner traffic, just to make sure there were no further incidents.