One person was injured in a collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road on Wednesday afternoon, according to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:49 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 1:53 p.m. The patient was transported at 2:04 p.m.

Benitez was unable to confirm the age or gender of the pedestrian, as well as the extent of the person’s injuries.