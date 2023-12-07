Saugus resident arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 31-year-old Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury on Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 28000 block of Seco Canyon Road in response to an assault call on Nov. 22 at 11:45 p.m. It was reported a suspect and victim had a verbal altercation.  

“The suspect then pulled out knives from his pocket and started chasing the victim outside,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.  

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen (née Holwager) joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS