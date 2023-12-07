Saugus resident arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

A 31-year-old Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury on Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 28000 block of Seco Canyon Road in response to an assault call on Nov. 22 at 11:45 p.m. It was reported a suspect and victim had a verbal altercation.

“The suspect then pulled out knives from his pocket and started chasing the victim outside,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.