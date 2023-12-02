SCV blows in December  

December is being blown in by high wind speeds, causing the National Weather Service to issue alerts for hazardous weather conditions in the Santa Clarita Valley.  

The SCV was issued a wind advisory on Friday until 1 p.m.  

“That wind flow is going to be related to whether or not we have pressure gradients,” said Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist with the NWS. “That’s meaning that we have high pressure north of that area (SCV), lower pressure below.” 

The forecast is as follows: 

  • Friday night: A north wind blowing at 10 to 15 mph, wind gusts blowing as high as 25 mph, mostly clear and a low of around 47. 
  • Saturday: A northeast wind blowing at 5 to 10 mph, sunny and a high nearing 67. 
  • Saturday night: A north wind blowing at 10 to 15 mph, wind gusts blowing as high as 20 mph, partly cloudy and a low around 47.  
  • Sunday: A northeast wind blowing at 15 mph, wind gusts blowing as high as 20 mph, sunny and a high nearing 69.  
  • Sunday night: Partly cloudy and a low around 48. 
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and a high nearing 72. 
  • Monday night: Mostly clear and a low around 49.  

The NWS has warned SCV of the following impacts: “Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.” 

Rylee Kelemen

