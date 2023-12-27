Soroptimists donate 36 jackets to Single Mothers Outreach

News release

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley has donated 36 jackets for children aged 1-17 to Single Mothers Outreach.

The jackets were contributed by members and guests at the “SIGSCV Unwind & Connect Holiday Party,” an intimate gathering held on Dec. 12. This bi-monthly event, exclusively for members, became a platform for individuals to join hands and support those facing challenges in the midst of the winter chill and rain, according to a news release from SIGSCV.

“In times of need, our strength lies in unity,” Club President Renee Leon said in the release. “SIGSCV is honored to extend our warmth to Single Mothers Outreach, embodying the spirit of compassion that defines our organization.”

Beyond this donation, SIGSCV continues its collaborative efforts with Single Mothers Outreach and other organizations through its program, the “Live Your Dream Award.” This initiative is designed to provide support to women who are the primary providers for their families and are enrolled in full-time undergraduate or trade programs. The grant addresses practical challenges such as babysitting and transportation costs. The awards ceremony to honor the recipients is scheduled for March 2024.

For more information about SIGSCV, visit www.sigscv.org.