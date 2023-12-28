Suspect arrested for battery and vandalism after kicking dog 

Deputies responded to a battery call on Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. at the 25200 block of De Wolfe Road, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

“It was reported that the victim was struck by a vehicle and the suspect also kicked a dog,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “Deputies recovered methamphetamine from the suspect.” 

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of battery and vandalism, and was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

He has since been released and is expected to appear in court at a later date. 

Borbon said no additional information was available as of the publication of this story because the incident report was not yet available. 

