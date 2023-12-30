U-Haul gets hit twice overnight  

Two separate incidents that occurred overnight resulted in numerous suspects being arrested, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station officials.

A reported burglary initiated law enforcement officials to be dispatched to a U-Haul location on the 27100 block of Sierra Highway near Via Princessa at 10:11 p.m. Friday.

The general manager reported a burglary after the motion sensor set off an alarm, said Nicholas Hostlet, watch deputy for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Upon deputies’ arrival, two male suspects were seen at the location but it was determined not to be a burglary.

Both suspects were then arrested on suspicion of trespassing, said Hoslet.

A second incident occurred at 1:40 a.m. near 16th Street and Newhall Avenue where two male suspects were reported to be stealing catalytic converters.

The suspects were driving a U-haul truck and were then arrested on suspicion of grand theft of the vehicle.

Both incidents have similarities involving the moving truck, trailer, and self-storage rental company, but it is unclear if they are connected.

Authorities don’t see any connection in the initial reports between both incidents but “it’s possible,” said Hoslet.

There is no additional information at the time of this publication.