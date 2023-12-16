Val Verde buildout connects nearly 700 locations to Spectrum’s broadband network

News release

Spectrum on Friday announced the completion of a network expansion that will bring gigabit broadband to nearly 700 homes and small businesses in the Los Angeles County community of Val Verde.

The $1.6 million project comprises more than 10 miles of network construction and was funded entirely by Charter Communications Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity products and services.

“This investment will help close the digital divide in Val Verde and bring gigabit broadband connectivity to previously unserved families and small businesses,” Shannon Atkinson, west regional vice president of field operations at Charter, said in a news release. “We commend Supervisor (Kathryn) Barger and her team for working earnestly with us to bring residents access to high-speed, reliable internet.”

Residents and businesses in the newly connected area will now have access to broadband speeds of up to 1 Gbps, plus mobile options and video entertainment packages. This network expansion project is part of Charter’s ongoing collaboration with various counties as the company continues to improve connectivity in rural and underserved areas, the release said.

“This collaboration has been focused on delivering reliable broadband services to underserved parts of unincorporated L.A. County,” Barger, who represents the county’s 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said in the news release. “I appreciate the various partnerships – like this one by the Charter Spectrum team – that are working to bring improvements to the communities I represent, especially the rural ones. Internet access and connectivity are no longer ‘nice to have’ tools. They’re indispensable connectors in this modern age. No one should be left out.”