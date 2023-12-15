Valencia resident arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 34-year-old Valencia resident was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary on Wednesday following an early-December burglary, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 1 deputies responded to the 24800 block of Pico Canyon Road in response to a burglary report.  

Borbon did not respond to a request for the name of the business.  

The call reported a suspect had broke in, damaged the ATM and stole currency from it. The suspect had also broken into a shed, damaging it in the process.  

The suspect was later found and arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary on Wednesday. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.  

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen (née Holwager) joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS