WiSH Education Foundation to present ‘Hart District’s Got Talent Variety Showcase’

News release

The WiSH Education Foundation is seeking performers for its “Hart District’s Got Talent Variety Showcase,” scheduled to be held at Castaic High School’s Performing Art Center on March 15 and 16.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a seasoned professional or living room break dancer – we want you!” the foundation said in a news release. “Have an unusual skill? Love to perform with a group of your friends? We want you!”

WiSH will be accepting digital auditions through Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. Submissions must follow guidelines on the event page at wisheducationfoundation.org.

Entertainer/producer Terrell Edwards, composer/producer/director/guitarist Michael “Nomad” Ripoll, and performance coach/field producer/casting and mour Manager Danyelle “Lola” Sanders have joined the HDGT Variety Showcase team.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $20 for VIP. Any available seating at showtime will be available at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. for open seating and the performances begin at 6 p.m.

Established in 2011, the nonprofit WiSH “bridges the gap” in state funding for education and provides program resources and supplies to enrich the educational experience of the over 21,000 students in the William S. Hart Union High School District.