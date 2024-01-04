Apothecary set to reopen in new spot nearly two weeks after strip mall fire 

Community members have responded with a show of support in the aftermath of the Dec. 23 strip mall fire on the 25800 block of Tournament Road.

Among the businesses that were affected was The Olde World Apothecary, and a GoFundMe has been created to raise money for the rebuilding of the establishment. As of Wednesday evening, the amount raised is nearly half of the $10,000 goal.

Remnants from the strip mall fire on Tournament Road on Dec. 23 still remain. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

On Dec. 31, Ronnie Particelli, organizer of the fundraiser and close friend of the Apothecary’s owner, Mystic Dylan, shared with supporters a statement that indicated positive news as the new year approached.

With the light at the end of the tunnel, the Apothecary first thanked supporters for being its “guiding light,” while expressing gratitude for the community’s outpouring of generosity after the business’ location was destroyed.

In addition, a new temporary location was announced, at the opposite end of the Vista Village Center, the same plaza where the fire took place.

A fire broke out at the strip mall in the Vista Village Center in Valencia on Saturday, 122323. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We’re gearing up for a temporary reopening right beside Drifters Bar and Grill. Our new space boasts a sleek, enigmatic black door that symbolizes the mystery and anticipation of what’s to come,” read the statement. “While this door stands closed now, it holds the promise of a vibrant future for our shop. We kindly ask for your continued support as we navigate this transition. Every share, donation, and word of encouragement makes a significant difference in our journey.”

As for the initial cause of the fire, a report has not yet been released. It is required to wait at least “a minimum of 14 days from the date of incident,” according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Casey Flanders, who is a part of the Arson Investigation Unit.