Fire breaks out at strip mall 

A fire broke out at a strip mall on the 25800 block of Tournament Road early Saturday morning, according to Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.   

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:46 a.m. to the two-alarm fire. Four nonvenomous snakes were rescued from the structure.  

Based on observations from the scene, multiple businesses were damaged by the fire, including The Olde World Apothecary & Botanica, Village Cleaners and Haven Baptist Church.

No injuries or transports were reported.   

