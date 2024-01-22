At least one transported following two-car collision

At least one person was transported to the hospital following a two-car traffic collision near the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Guadilamar Drive on Sunday, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It’s a two-vehicle collision,” said Deputy James Duus. “It’s a Tesla versus a Jeep. And both drivers were transported.”

Authorities first received a call regarding the collision at 3 p.m. and arrived on the scene two minutes later.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said that a person was given medical transportation but could only confirm one. The severity of the person’s injuries is unknown as of the publication of this story.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.