Bill Miranda | Sculpting Timeless Stories

In Santa Clarita, art is not just something to admire from a distance, but an immersive experience that captivates residents and visitors in several ways. From stunning public art pieces to live performances and thought-provoking galleries, the array of opportunities invites us to experience the creative process up close. By exploring the city’s beautiful art scene, you will encounter a diverse range of mediums, styles and perspectives.

Whether you find yourself hitting the pump track on two wheels or simply taking a stroll to admire the city’s breathtaking open spaces, the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita (20870 Centre Pointe Parkway) is not only home to a bike enthusiast’s playground, but an iconic public art sculpture that also acts as a useful tool. Created by artist Mike Burke, a giant set of steel bicycle handlebars accompanied by an ADA-height bike seat are cemented into the ground, serving not only as a landmark at the bike park, but a bike service station for minor bike repairs. This sculpture/rack can accommodate up to 10 bikes and sports a large number “23” on the front, representing the year Burke created the piece. It also stands as a 50-year tribute to the first established BMX racing series in 1973, earning it the title: BMX Tribute. We highly encourage you all to visit this astonishing sculpture — and don’t forget your helmet!

Perfect for any date night or an evening out with friends and family is The Main Theatre (24266 Main St.), Old Town Newhall’s dynamic venue that acts as the perfect spotlight for performers, musicians and theater enthusiasts alike. The Main takes pride in offering a diverse lineup of productions, catering to a wide spectrum of artistic tastes. Whether you are a fan of classic dramas, contemporary comedies or live music, there is something for everyone on this prestigious stage.

Lovers of comedy will be pleased to hear that The Society Comedy Troupe is back at The Main on Saturday, Feb. 3, for a night filled with laughter and fun. Using the audience’s ideas as a basis for their show, they create an entirely spontaneous act, so you will never see the same show twice. Another unique play to look forward to is the darkly comedic drama “At Home at the Zoo” with several nightly performances beginning Friday, Feb. 9. The play combines Edward Albee’s classic “The Zoo Story” with its prequel, “Homelife,” which allows the audience to delve into the reasoning behind the human desire for true connection to others. To buy tickets and for more information on all performances, please visit AtTheMain.org. There is always a story to tell at The Main!

What was once home to a world of fantasy has now become a setting for those who truly desire to ponder new perspectives. The First Floor is now home to the latest art exhibition, “Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries,” which will be on display through March 6. Located at Santa Clarita City Hall (23920 Valencia Blvd.), each piece of art featured serves as a narrative about overcoming and redefining the constructs that confine society’s norms and perceptions. If you love artwork that ultimately makes you think or drives a conversation in different ways, this exhibit will be perfect for you.

As Santa Clarita continues to grow, the art that can be discovered stands as a testament to the transformative power of creativity and the enduring impact it has on our city. Whether it be through public art pieces, live performances or abstract galleries, the arts enrich people’s lives, fostering creativity, empathy and a shared sense of identity. As we continue to appreciate and invest in the arts, we contribute to the creation of spaces that not only reflect our collective stories, but also inspire future generations to explore, create and connect through the timeless language of art.

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].