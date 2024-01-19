Body found on bike trail near Bouquet Junction  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed a person was found dead on the bike path not far from Bouquet and Soledad canyon roads in Santa Clarita.

Station deputies responded to the intersection shortly after 9:18 a.m. Friday regarding a man who was found unresponsive, according to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The identity of the decedent has not yet been released pending the notification of his next of kin.

An official with the Homicide Bureau confirmed the unit was notified, as all nonnatural deaths that occur in public are initially reviewed.

The circumstances of the death were suspected to be noncriminal in nature, according to a Homicide Bureau official, meaning the death is expected to be investigated by medical examiners in order to determine cause, as opposed to detectives, who would determine the manner of death.