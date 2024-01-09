Canyon Country man, 21, charged after investigation into alleged relationship with teen 

Prosecutors filed four felony charges this week against a Canyon Country man arrested after deputies reported obtaining a copy of a sex tape he allegedly made with a minor.

Sebastian Andres Delgado Barrera, 21, pleaded not guilty Friday to two counts of oral copulation with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor more than three years younger and possession of child pornography.

Delgado Barrera is due back in court Feb. 7 for an early disposition hearing in Department H of the San Fernando Superior Court, according to an email from Venusse Dunn, spokeswoman for the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Deputies responded Wednesday, Jan. 3, to a report of a domestic disturbance at Berrera’s home in Canyon Country, where they found him and his girlfriend in an argument, according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Special Victims Unit of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The girlfriend, an adult, allegedly learned that Barrera was having a relationship with a 17-year-old girl for several months, and that there was video evidence of the alleged infidelity, according to Hudson.

The girlfriend reported this to the responding deputies, who interviewed all three parties at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, including the victim, who confirmed the relationship, according to Hudson.

Once deputies gathered the evidence, Delgado Barrera was arrested around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

He was released Friday afternoon following the filing of the charges, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s custody records available online.