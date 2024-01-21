Car found ablaze in Newhall 

No injuries were reported after an unoccupied vehicle was found on fire near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue early Sunday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to a car fire on the side of Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue at 1:55 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies arrived on the scene two minutes later.

According to Nicholas Hoslet, watch deputy for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, no occupants were found in the vehicle.

The sedan was fully engulfed in flames and the fire was extinguished quickly, according to observations from the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies had the roadway on both sides blocked for traffic until firefighters searched and cleared the vehicle.

According to Hoslet, the owner of the vehicle remains unknown. No one came forward to declare ownership of the vehicle.

Oscar Sol contributed to this story.

Oscar Sol/ For the Signal

