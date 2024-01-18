Carousel Ranch holds annual pancake and pajama party 

Carousel Ranch is kicking off its 10th Annual Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses monthlong February fundraising event with a pancake and pajama open house on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  

The community is encouraged to wear their best pajamas and join ranch families, staff and board members to learn more about Carousel Ranch and its Ready to Work! Program, in addition to celebrating love and kindness during February.  

Guests will be treated to a pancake breakfast “made with love by Ready to Work! Students,” according to a Carousel Ranch news release. 

“This is the start of Carousel Ranch’s monthlong tradition of keeping our kids in your hearts during the month of February. For the 10th year, this community will continue sharing the love for our students, making a huge difference to the children and young adults served by the ranch,” according to the release.  

The nonprofit Carousel Ranch provides equestrian therapy and vocational training programs to children and young adults. 

Every dollar donated throughout February, with a cap of $50,000, will be matched by Wayne and Dianne Crawford.  

The event is free, regardless of rain or shine. 

For more information visit www.CarouselRanch.org 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

