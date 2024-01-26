Chamber announces Business Award recipients

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2023 Business Award Recipients who are set to be celebrated during the Awards + Installation event on Friday, Feb. 2, hosted at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The award recipients are:

• Business of the Year: Logix Federal Credit Union.

• Entrepreneurial Spirit: Terrell Edwards Top Entertainment.

• Rising Star: The SCV Hub Virtual Food Hall.

• Nonprofit of the Year: Assistance League Santa Clarita.

“Every year I look forward to this night of celebration of our exceptional business community. The hard work and success of our community’s business leaders deserves to be recognized and celebrated,” Becki Robb, chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in a news release. “This year’s honorees are an excellent representation (of the) robustness, leadership and diversity within our business community.”

In addition to the Business Awards, the SCV Chamber will be honoring the following awardees:

• Public Service Award: Capt. Justin Diez.

• Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community: Marlee Lauffer.

“We are excited to celebrate our award honorees, 2024 board of directors and entire business community at the Santa Clarita Valley’s largest business celebration,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “After an extremely successful Centennial Celebration last year, we look forward to this year’s celebration and setting the tone for another successful year for your business community and your SCV Chamber.”

Tickets for the Awards + Installation can be purchased at www.scvchamber.com/events.