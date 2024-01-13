City Council OKs parks appointment, contracts  

The Santa Clarita City Council confirmed Tuesday the appointment for an unplanned vacancy on its Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission.

The opening was created by the death of Don Cruikshank, a longtime local business leader who died Nov. 24. Cruikshank had been serving on the commission since February 2016.

City Council member Bill Miranda, who was tasked with nominating someone to fill the spot, nominated Rob Cruikshank, Don Cruikshank’s son, for the role.

A question was asked about Rob Cruikshank’s residency during public comment, prior to the council’s confirmation of the appointment.

A city official said Thursday that the addresses for commission members are self-reported, and that they verify that the address reported is within city of Santa Clarita limits, which is a requirement to hold a spot on a city commission.

Rob Cruikshank’s appointment was confirmed unanimously.

The city also approved a handful of contracts, schedules and agreements listed on its consent calendar, including contracts for city cellphones, pool-cleaning chemicals and economic development.

After a report on the city’s recent economic development plans from SCV Economic Development Corp. CEO Jey Wagner, the city approved a three-year extension of the city’s previous three-year pledge of support for the public-private partnership.

The deal pledges $240,000 a year, which is slightly less than the county’s pledge.

In addition to tracking and analyzing local economic data for the business community and providing an annual forecast, the organization works to promote and retain job growth for the area in targeted sectors.

The city also approved an annual contract for its pool-cleaning chemicals with HASA, a Newhall-based chemical manufacturer. The 17-month contract is for “an amount not to exceed $534,316, and authorize a contingency of $53,432, for a total contract not to exceed $587,748,” according to the city’s agenda for the meeting.

The city also approved an option to join a national T-Mobile plan available to government agencies, which provides city staff with their cellphones and service for $225,000 per year.