Clinkunbroomer Memorial Blood Drive set for Jan. 29

News release

The family of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, in partnership with the American Red Cross, presents the Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer Memorial Blood Drive on Jan. 29.

Clinkunbroomer was a fourth-generation lawman who joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2015.

“Dedicated to giving back to his community, Deputy Clinkunbroomer, nicknamed Clink by his fellow officers, was unwaveringly committed to his family and work,” said a news release from the Red Cross. ‘Honoring a legacy of service, his family urges community members to participate in the Battle of the Badges blood drive to bolster the community’s blood supply and help save lives.”

“Our son loved to help others and give back to his community as a Deputy Sheriff,” Kim Clinkunbroomer, Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s mother, said in the release. “I can’t get Ryan back, but I can give back and honor his legacy of helping his community.”

You can join the Clinkunbroomer family and the Red Cross to honor Ryan Clinkunbroomer and donate blood in his memory from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Education Center Rooms, 23803 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita.

As a special thank-you for helping address the emergency blood shortage by donating at a Battle of the Badges blood drive between Jan. 3 and March 31, everyone who donates at a Battle of the Badges blood drive will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while supplies last.

To give blood in memory of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use sponsor code deputyryan to make an appointment.