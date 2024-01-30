COC to host information nights for prospective students

News release

College of the Canyons will be hosting information nights on Tuesday, Feb. 13, and Thursday, March 14, at its Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, respectively, to assist high school seniors who are interested in starting their college experience at COC.

The 60-minute-long information sessions will cover eligibility, program requirements, acceptance criteria and important resources.

Prospective students and their families will have the opportunity to learn more about the college’s admissions timeline, financial aid process, as well as certificates, associate degrees and transfer preparation.

In addition, college representatives will explain the benefits and requirements of the Canyons Promise program, which gives qualified incoming students the opportunity to attend COC with tuition paid for their first two years. Not limited to recent high school graduates, the program is exclusively for first-time college students who enroll full-time.

The program also provides students with financial support, high-touch academic and counseling support, as well as peer support to increase student success.

A full list of information session times and locations is listed below:

• 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 – Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC), Valencia campus. (Spanish Session) 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 – Canyons Hall 201, Valencia campus.

• 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14 – Takeda Science Center (CCLB First Floor Lobby), Canyon Country campus. (Spanish Session) 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 – Takeda Science Center (CCLB 118), Canyon Country campus.

Admission is free and open to the public. Parking for the information sessions will be free in all student lots. For more information, contact the COC Welcome Center at 661-362-3457 or at [email protected].