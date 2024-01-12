Construction on I-5 to prompt lane closures 

Commuters can expect lane closures of northbound Interstate 5 between Highway 14 and Calgrove Boulevard from Jan. 15 to 21 for emergency repairs, according to a release from the Metro I-5 North County Enhancements Project.

“Prepare for weeknight intermittent lane reductions in both directions between SR-14 and Parker Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to support all the below activities on I-5,” reads the release from Metro. “Crews begin mobilizing at 6 a.m. and work hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays, and Saturdays as needed.”

Additional enhancement projects in Santa Clarita that range from Highway 14 to Magic Mountain Parkway are in the works during winter.

The Gavin Canyon Undercrossing Bridge construction, which will be extending the existing bridge to accommodate high-occupancy vehicle lanes, and crosses over The Old Road between Calgrove Boulevard and Weldon Canyon Road, is expected to finish this winter.

Another project on Calgrove Boulevard, the Calgrove Boulevard Bridge Construction, will also be extending the bridge to accommodate HOV lanes between The Old Road and Wiley Canyon Road. The extension is expected to be completed by summer.

Construction of the retaining walls on the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 between Weldon Canyon Road Bridge and Calgrove Boulevard will continue through the fall.

Interstate 5 will also see the extension of the Butte Canyon Bridge to accommodate HOV vehicles between Pico Canyon Road/Lyons Avenue and McBean Parkway.

The center median will be reconstructed between Highway 14 and Parker Road on Interstate 5, where the excavation, drainage installation and concrete barrier and retaining wall construction is scheduled to finish in September.

Going north from Magic Mountain Parkway to Parker Road in Castaic, residents can expect the extension of the Santa Clara Overhead Bridge on Interstate 5 between Magic Mountain Parkway and Rye Canyon Road to accommodate HOV lanes along the corridor by this spring.

Lastly, the reconstruction of the center median on Interstate 5 from Highway 14 to Parker Road will take place until September.

The work hours for each respective project differs, but commuters should expect closures and detours.

According to the release, Metro states the following as essential details:

Work hours: Monday through Friday and Saturday, as needed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will begin to mobilize at 6 a.m.

No two consecutive ramps in the same direction will be closed at the same time. Detours to the next on-ramp will be posted for each closure.

Traffic will be maintained in each direction.

All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. each morning.

No lane closures will be implemented during morning or evening peak traffic hours.

The speed limit in construction work zones is reduced to 55 mph.

For more information on the projects, visit www.metro.net/projects/i-5-enhancements.