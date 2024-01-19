Deputies seek help in locating missing Santa Clarita woman 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 22-year-old Santa Clarita woman who was last seen on Friday.

Jessel Castellanos-Quintero, 22. Courtesy photo.

Jessel Castellanos-Quintero, 22, is described as a 5-foot-2 Hispanic woman weighing approximately 110 pounds with black curly hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen near the 27500 block of Feathery Cassia Way wearing a grey shirt, black pants and an ankle bracelet.

The family said Castellano-Quintero could be attempting to travel to Utah, according to the LASD news release.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the LASD Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.