Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, is scheduled to host a teleconference town hall on Thursday at 5 p.m. when he will address multiple national security issues and host a live question-and-answer session.

Those who join the teleconference can hear Garcia’s thoughts on the border crisis, support for Israel and other pressing national security challenges facing the nation, Jen Piekarz, press secretary for Garcia’s office, wrote in an email.

To join the teleconference, dial 833-425-1491.