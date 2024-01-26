‘Get Real Adulting 101’ returns: JCI’s free financial education for students

News release

Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Get Real: Adulting 101, a fun and interactive financial education simulation for high school juniors and seniors.

This time around, Get Real is partnering with Bowman High School to put on an exclusive event for over 200 Bowman students. The event takes is scheduled 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 28, at the Child and Family Center.

The event includes a 40-minute simulation that allows the students to test their financial literacy skills in a simulated environment where they will receive a fictional identity with a career and salary. They’ll visit booths to buy goods and services essential to living such as housing, transportation and food. Students will have to decide if they want to max out their budget or be frugal while facing surprise situations such as coming into extra cash or having to cover an unexpected expense.

Booths are sponsored and run by local businesses. The event has already secured 10 sponsors that make this event free for Bowman students.

“We have designed a fun and interactive game to test how well our teens can manage a budget. In September, we were able to see our high school students become very engaged with taking control of their finances,” Kari McCoy, co-chair of Get Real: Adulting 101, said in a news release. “We can’t express how grateful we are for our sponsors and the support we’ve received. We love to be a part of this impact for our high school students”

If you are interested in being a sponsor or finding out more about Get Real, visit www.getrealscv.com.