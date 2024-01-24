High school seniors invited to apply for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship

News release

High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can earn up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship Contest. Students can enter the contest by visiting www.alzfdn.org/scholarship.

“You’re never too young to make a difference in the lives of others, and teens are showing that every day in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease,” Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “Teens across the country are helping to care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s, volunteering at care settings, raising awareness, and even conducting scientific research. We encourage them to share their stories through this scholarship contest.”

“Through the stories and struggles of many teens impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, it is our hope a new generation will use their experiences to bring awareness on the impact of the disease and advocate for more caregiver support and research in the years to come,” Stephanie Evans Ariker, AFA’s director of external relations, said in the release.

College-bound high school seniors are invited to apply for the scholarship by submitting an essay (1,500 words maximum) or submitting a video (four minutes in length or less), describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s. Entries can be submitted by visiting www.alzfdn.org/scholarship.

The deadline for submissions is April 1 at 2 p.m. Pacific. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.

Experiences that students can write about include:

• Having a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness.

• Helping care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness.

• Volunteering or working in a care setting that serves individuals with dementia.

• Raising Alzheimer’s awareness in their school or community.

• Conducting Alzheimer’s research.

The first-place winner receives a $5,000 scholarship. Additional prizes awarded for runners up and honorable mentions. More than $428,000 in college scholarships have been awarded since the program’s inception.

Alzheimer’s disease affects millions of families across the United States. More than 6 million Americans currently live with Alzheimer’s disease, a number projected to more than double by 2060, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

AFA is able to provide scholarship funds through the support of charitable donors. Individuals wishing to support this and other programs and services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease can do so by visiting www.alzfdn.org/donate or calling AFA at 866-232-8484.