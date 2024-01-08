Hit and run reported on Sand Canyon Road 

Authorities are investigating a hit and run that took place Sunday near the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Our deputies responded regarding a hit and run,” said Deputy Adolfo Gonzalez. “They made contact with the informant, who was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra. She told the deputies that a silver Nissan Sentra had hit her and fled the location in an unknown direction.”

Deputies initially received the call at 3:45 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 3:56 p.m. No injuries to the victim were reported. Some damage was sustained to the right corner of the victim’s car’s front bumper.

No further information is available as of the time of this publication.