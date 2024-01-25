Holocaust survivor to speak at Hart High on Feb. 4 

A Holocaust survivor is scheduled Feb. 4 to tell local residents his story of how he went through 12 concentration camps during World War II.

Joe Alexander is set to speak on Feb. 4 at the Hart High School auditorium as part of an event hosted by Chabad of SCV. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and falls on the weekend after International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which takes place every year on Jan. 27.

According to a Chabad of SCV flyer advertising the event, Alexander was born in Kowal, Poland, in 1922 before his town was taken over by Nazi Germany in 1939. After that, Alexander was sent to 12 different concentration camps, including Dachau and Auschwitz-Birkenau, two of the most prominent concentration camps, and was eventually ordered on a death march.

“Hear the astonishing and fascinating personal account of Joe’s survival, strength and determination,” the flyer reads.

Tickets are available for $15 for general admission or $5 for students. VIP tickets are also available for $180, offering priority check-in and preferred seating.

For more information and to RSVP, visit chabadscv.com/neveragain.