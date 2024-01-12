License Suspension for DUI in Ohio: Duration and Legal Insights

When you are arrested for DUI in Ohio, you will face license suspension. However, the duration may vary depending on the factors of your case. Some people only have their driver’s license suspended for 90 days while others may have their driving privileges revoked permanently.

The moment you are arrested, you will face an immediate and automatic administrative license suspension. If you are convicted of the charges, you will face sentencing and any additional impositions regarding your license suspension.

What to Know About Administrative Driver’s License Suspensions in Ohio

When you wonder, “How long is your license suspended for DUI,” the answer will depend on several factors. You may test over the legal limit and face license suspension but refusal to consent to blood alcohol testing will also have the same result.

This is known as an administrative license suspension and you could lose your license for 90 days or 5 years. It will depend on how many previous arrests you have for DUI. You must get a defense attorney who can provide evidence at an administrative license hearing to prove you weren’t impaired.

There may have been issues with the testing equipment or protocols, or your rights may have been violated. In short, it is possible to fight your license suspension, but you likely won’t be successful without an attorney. You can appeal your suspension and request a hearing that will be set within 30 days following the arrest date.

Length of Time You May Face a Driver’s License Suspension for DUI in Ohio

Ohio has mandatory minimum suspension penalties that you should know about. If it is your first DUI, your license suspension could last 1 to 3 years. A second conviction of this charge may result in 1 to 7 years of suspension.

If you are convicted of a third DUI charge, you will lose your driving privileges for 2 to 12 years, and for a fourth conviction or any felony drunk driving charge that results in a conviction, you may permanently lose your license.

How to Get Limited Driving Privileges During an Administrative License Suspension

Even though the laws are tough, Ohio allows you to request the opportunity for limited driving privileges after you have fulfilled the set length of time required for your sentencing. For a first conviction, it’s 15 days, but it is 30 days if you refuse to submit to the testing.

A second DUI requires 45 days or 90 days for a refusal to submit to testing. After a third DUI, you will serve 180 days or one year if you refuse testing during your arrest. Once you serve this time, you can file a petition to request limited driving privileges.

The state will consider a temporary permit that allows you to drive to and from school, work, medical appointments, and any court-ordered circumstances such as drug and alcohol counseling. At that point, it will be up to the judge to decide, though your attorney may be instrumental in getting them to agree in your situation.