No transports in rollover crash  

No serious injuries were reported after a traffic collision resulted in a vehicle rolling over Monday morning on San Francisquito Canyon Road at West Lowridge Place, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to a traffic collision at 11:35 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 11:41 a.m.

The vehicle involved in the collision was a dark gray sedan, and personnel from the California Highway Patrol and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the collision.

While CHP took a report from the involved party in the collision, SCV sheriff’s deputies halted and redirected traffic.

No transports in a vehicle rollover on San Francisquito Canyon Road near West Lowridge Place on Monday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal