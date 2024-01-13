One transported with minor injuries in traffic collision  

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a traffic collision occurred on Highway 14 at Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon County on Saturday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Ed Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher for the L.A. County Fire Department, first responders were dispatched at 9:53 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 10 a.m. They then transported one person to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

As of the publication of this story, no other injuries were reported.

As of 10:40 a.m. Saturday, the southbound HOV lane is blocked due to the traffic collision. Some traffic delays are expected.