Pedestrian struck in Valencia, transported to hospital 

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Orchard Village Road and Mill Valley Road on Monday evening and subsequently transported to a local hospital, according to Michael Pittman, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Units from the Fire Department were at the scene at approximately 6:19 p.m. after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported the incident, Pittman said.

Fire Department personnel left the scene at 6:26 p.m., according to Pittman, who could not immediately provide details about the injuries.

There is no additional information as of this story’s publication.