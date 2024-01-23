Pedestrian struck in Valencia, transported to hospital 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Orchard Village Road and Mill Valley Road on Monday evening and subsequently transported to a local hospital, according to Michael Pittman, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Units from the Fire Department were at the scene at approximately 6:19 p.m. after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported the incident, Pittman said. 

Fire Department personnel left the scene at 6:26 p.m., according to Pittman, who could not immediately provide details about the injuries. 

There is no additional information as of this story’s publication. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

