Person stabbed at Valencia BWM  

One person was stabbed at the Valencia BWM and the suspect was then detained at gunpoint on American Beauty Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and radio dispatch.

“A male adult was stabbed,” said Nicholas Hoslet, watch deputy with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies received the initial call at 3:44 p.m. and law enforcement personnel arrived on the scene five minutes later, according to Hoslet.

According to radio dispatch, the weapon used was a cutting blade about 6 inches long and the suspect, a female, was also an employee at the vicinity.

The suspect then drove off in a 2009 Nissan Altima. Deputies then made contact with the vehicle and the suspect was detained at gunpoint on American Beauty Drive near Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, according to radio dispatch.

The significance of the victim’s injuries is currently unknown.

This is a breaking new story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.